IT'S FRIDAY! Wrap up the week with 2 News

TULSA, Okla. — It's been a week y'all.

Today, we're looking at the chance for some rainy football games, and there may be some lightning—keep an eye on the forecast for better timing as we get closer to kickoff.

What can you expect today?

That's nice to hear after a record number of tornado warnings on Sunday & Monday:

So, this morning as you're loading up grab an umbrella to be safe and take a look at construction and traffic issues across town.

Tulsa elected a new mayor, and the current mayor is working with him on the transition. 2 News' Erin Christy broke down what it's going to look like:

Local News Mayor Bynum: transition to Nichols administration starts now Erin Christy

Geese are causing big problems for one north Tulsa woman, but you could soon run into the same issues in your neighborhood:

Problem Solvers "Free bread & Cheetos" Why birds & animals try moving into our homes in the cold Cathy Tatom

There could be help for the housing issues in Tulsa, 2 News Stef Manchen asked for some specifics on how it could help:

Local News APPROVED: $75 million Improve Our Tulsa dollars to address housing needs Stef Manchen

