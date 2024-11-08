Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

IT'S FRIDAY! Wrap up the week with 2 News

Tulsa skyline
dogsbylori
Tulsa skyline
Posted
and last updated

TULSA, Okla. — It's been a week y'all.

Today, we're looking at the chance for some rainy football games, and there may be some lightning—keep an eye on the forecast for better timing as we get closer to kickoff.

What can you expect today?

That's nice to hear after a record number of tornado warnings on Sunday & Monday:

So, this morning as you're loading up grab an umbrella to be safe and take a look at construction and traffic issues across town.

There's a few ongoing projects that could slow you down:

2 News can help you find alternate routes:

Traffic Alert FS

Do you need to plan extra time for your commute?

Ok once you're out the door with your umbrella and your traffic tips— what's everyone talking about today?

  • Tulsa elected a new mayor, and the current mayor is working with him on the transition. 2 News' Erin Christy broke down what it's going to look like:

Local News

Mayor Bynum: transition to Nichols administration starts now

Erin Christy

  • Geese are causing big problems for one north Tulsa woman, but you could soon run into the same issues in your neighborhood:
Screenshot 2024-11-07 at 2.02.58 PM.png

Problem Solvers

"Free bread & Cheetos" Why birds & animals try moving into our homes in the cold

Cathy Tatom

  • There could be help for the housing issues in Tulsa, 2 News Stef Manchen asked for some specifics on how it could help:
river house

Local News

APPROVED: $75 million Improve Our Tulsa dollars to address housing needs

Stef Manchen

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US