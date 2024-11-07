"Free bread & Cheetos" Why birds & animals try moving into our homes in the cold

TULSA, Okla — On foot and on wing, as the leaves fall and the weather takes on a chill, critters get the itch to find a cozy new home for the winter — preferably with easy access to food.

It encourages everything from deer, turkeys and geese to seek out shelter in the suburbs.

In late October, a flock of geese stopped by Jeana Dorsey's north Tulsa home. They're eating her lawn, and the acorns are falling from her big oak trees.

Some days, only about 19 show up, but other days, there can be as many as three dozen. Dorsey said, "​​They have been wreaking havoc on my yard, and they won't leave."

Not knowing where to turn to get rid of them, she called the Problem Solvers to show us what the geese were doing to her yard.

​​"I want a beautiful yard," she said, "but right now, it doesn't look beautiful at all."

Every time the geese come through, they leave behind a big mess on the lawn and on her walkways and driveway. Watering it into the lawn does provide fertilizer, but the goose droppings elsewhere are a real chore to lean up. So, she wants to know how to make the geese go away.

We contacted the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. It said city animal control officers and their officers cannot come get rid of nuisance wildlife for you. However, there are several things you can do to make your home less hospitable.



Let your dog out in your yard.

Use noisemakers or scarecrows

Plant tall shrubs and trees or add fences. Unwanted wildlife may see those as places predators they want to avoid can hide.

Things that will attract unwanted wildlife include wide, neatly manicured lawns. These are especially attractive to geese because they are grazers that like short grass. They avoid tall grass.

If those don't work, Micah Holmes with ODWC told us it may be necessary to hire a licensed wild relocator which will cost a bit, but could give you peace of mind that you are not sharing your home or yard with unwanted critters.

Earlier this year we showed how foxes are happy to move into the suburbs when they can make a den under sheds, outbuildings or porches. Put skirting around those to keep foxes and other animals out.

Don't feed your pets outside. It can attract unwanted wildlife.

It also doesn't hurt to ask your neighbors to avoid feeding wildlife, and especially geese if they start visiting your neighborhood.

"The worse thing you can do is feed geese," said Micah Holmes with the ODWC. "Because that's just training them to stay right there. Geese are not stupid if they can find a place where they can have free bread and Cheetos they're gonna keep coming back."

Here's a link to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation's page for dealing with Canadian Geese. They are protected under state and federal laws as migratory birds, but they can be managed so long as you do not harass them.

