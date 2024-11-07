Mayor Bynum: transition to Nichols administration starts now

TULSA, Okla. — T-minus 25 days until T-town gets a new mayor.

On November 7, outgoing Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum held a news conference at City Hall to discuss the transition for Mayor-Elect Monroe Nichols. While Nichols is officially sworn in on December 2, Bynum said the work begins immediately.

In true bibliophile fashion, Bynum said he prepared a year for this transition.

“Studying up on presidential transitions because there is not a lot of research on mayoral transitions—maybe a little over the top,” he laughed. “I even read a book on it.”

As a once-aide to former Mayor Kathy Taylor, navigating City Hall is familiar for Nichols. When asked, Nichols said he didn’t anticipate many personnel changes. The city has opened a transition office, and starting now, Bynum said all decision-making will include Nichols.

“I think about making sure the next person I hand it off to, I hand it off a little bit better than I found it,” said Nichols. “I think Mayor Bynum handed off something a little better than he found it.”

As a personal friend, Bynum said he is excited to hand over the keys to someone with similar high standards.

“To want to build a city where every kid has an opportunity to have a great life, to have a mayor who shares the same values, expectations, same high goals and aspirations for Tulsa,” said Bynum.

Nichols said he is grateful he will be the first Tulsa mayor to inherit a budget surplus and thanked Bynum for his service during history-making times, like the pandemic, flooding, and civic unrest.

“Together, I have no doubt that we will continue to move this community forward and take Tulsa to the next level,” he said.

During the campaign, the ongoing problems at the Tulsa County Detention Center (also known as Family Center for Juvenile Justice, or FCJJ) were front and center. While city officials have largely remained hands-off as allegations of physical and sexual abuse surfaced in recent months, Nichols said he plans to be more involved. He said he will use his experience as a legislator to work together with state and county officials, adding that the juveniles in the detention center are residents of the Tulsa community.

One day after leaving office, Mayor Bynum will begin his job as Vice President of Community and Government Affairs at Saint Francis Health System.

