'It's extremely important': Union offering students free summer meals

TULSA, Okla. — School may be closed for the summer, but the cafeteria line at Ellen Ochoa Elementary remains open.

Union's largest elementary school, one of five sites hosting the district's summer food service program, provides free meals to students.

"The world around us is expensive, so it's a really great benefit for families," Bradyn Powell, director of child nutrition at Union Public Schools, said.

Powell says around 79% of students within the district qualify for free and reduced lunch during the school year.

"Obviously, that's a large portion of our students who struggle to maybe make ends meet every month," Powell said. "And I think these meals provide an added benefit in the summertime, especially when they don't have that normal schedule that they have during the school year."

The five sites participating in the summer program are:



Union Multipurpose Activity Center

Union Freshman Academy

Grove Elementary

Ellen Ochoa Elementary

Jarman Elementary

One of the unique things about the program is that it doesn't just serve Union students, but anyone 18 years old or younger in the community.

Fritzi Hoffmann, who helps serve the kids each day, says she enjoys interacting with them as they come through.

"I like to see the smiles on their faces," Hoffmann said. "They're excited and curious about what we're going to serve that day." They always like to share something important. They always say Oh, I'm having a good day, or today's my birthday."

Meals do have to be eaten on site, but once parents arrive, they just call the school to be let in.

"We have tables set up. They can come through the serving line, grab a meal, come sit down, and eat with their family," Powell said.

You can find information about each location, including days open, times serving meals, and more, here.

TJ Eckert is your South Tulsa County reporter. Is there something you think he should know about or look into? You can email him at TJ.Eckert@kjrh.com.

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