Record early voting balanced with shortening wait times in Rogers County

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Crowded early voting centers aren’t just common in Tulsa County the week before Election Day. Rogers County voters are showing up in impressive numbers as well, according to its election board.

"They brought the cement blades in order to keep (voters) safe. The Sheriff's office stepped up too," election board secretary Julie Dermody told 2 News at the county office polling location on Oct. 31.

While low turnout or long lines can be considered scary every four years for many involved in the democratic process, voters in the Claremore area make no bones about casting a ballot.



"I've only been here maybe 15 or 20 minutes and it is usually less, (but) it's always a great experience," early voter Chris Hernandez said.

"I have never voted early before. (This is) our first time, and it went smoothly," Marti Scott said of her and her husband. "(Poll workers) are on the ball and got everything going on."

Dermody suggests early voting can be a Halloween tradition too, especially after a unique first day total on Wednesday showed very little ghosting of the polls.

"I've got a lot of people that come here and voted for the very first time, and we love that," Dermody said. We think it's exciting and we really try to make a big deal about it."

While Rogers County has a republican majority of registered voters, officials and voters alike Thursday said they take pride in improving turnout numbers in both parties.



"I'm looking forward to doing what our democracy does best and transfer power to where the people want it," Hernandez said.

Rogers County's other polling place for early voting is at Central Baptist Church in Owasso (located between 86th and 96th Streets on 145th).

Early voting continues throughout Oklahoma Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m..

