Early voting begins in Oklahoma, people line up to cast their ballots

TULSA, Okla. — Early voting is underway in Oklahoma.
Voters in the Sooner State can cast their ballot through Nov. 2nd by going to one of the designated early polling locations.
FIND YOURS—> County by County
What's on the Nov. 5 ballot in Green Country?
