'It's awesome': 17,000 acre development could come east of Tulsa

FAIR OAKS, Okla. — A 17-thousand-acre development could soon reshape life for those living in Fair Oaks, south of Catoosa. Designers said it could bring homes, parks, and significant economic growth.

The project still has to go through the city council for approval, which designers said could take several months.

Erin Hall said she's a big fan of her very calm neighborhood near the planned project.

"It's dog-friendly, the schools are wonderful. I love this area," said Hall.

Hall said she was excited when 2 News informed her about the project potentially coming to her area.

Katy O'Meilia is with TSW, the designers behind the project. She said the development could be located on a plot of land near 31st Street and South 257 East Avenue. It could include apartments, parks, and restaurants.

"To be able to be a part of a project that could be so transformative for the future of our region, it's humbling and it's exciting," said O'Meilia.

O'Meilia told 2 News the most significant emphasis of the project was walkability. She said people would only have to walk a quarter of a mile to a coffee shop or entertainment.

Hall said the walkability was tremendous for her.

"I think it's awesome to have stuff within walking distance… I think it's time to come up with different solutions," said Hall.

