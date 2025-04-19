'It hurts': Family and friends of 7-year-old Ty'Shaun Gee call for change after his death

TULSA, Okla — Seven-year-old Ty’Shaun Gee was hit and killed by a driver off 21st and Memorial according to police- while walking home from school.

His family and friends are in the process of picking up the pieces and have started a GoFund Me page to cover expenses including his funeral.

His father, Michael Gee, said he's so grateful to everyone who's lent their support.

“I love them and I can’t express that enough," he said. "Without them, I don’t know where I would’ve been.”

Still, he knows this is going to be a very hard time for him and his family.

“My three kids actually witnessed it, from him getting hit to him taking his last breath," said Gee. "It just hurts, it hurts.”

Friends of the family Kimberly and Marisa Wood recall fond memories living in the same building as Ty'Shaun.

“Everybody mattered to him," said Marisa. "I feel like he was the type of person that he didn't have any enemies at all. He loved everybody."

“Every time I saw him, he was happy, always smiling, always wanting to help," said Kimberly.

The women also shared that Ty'Shaun had planned a special surprise for his family Easter weekend- getting baptized all together.

"He called his family members in Louisiana and asked each one of them to come down for this Easter event, but didn't tell them what was actually going to happen," said Marisa. "The family comes down only to get the phone call before they could leave Louisiana that we lost Ty'Shaun. So it's been very heartbreaking."

Like many others in the community, Kimberly and Marisa want to see some changes.

“I really feel like there needs to be a cross guard just like there is when school is out," said Kimberly. "There needs to be one there also when they're coming home from school."

"Patience is what killed by son," said Gee. "Every car stopped except for the car that killed my little boy."

“It’s also a constant reminder to remember to take time and the safety of being slower through these areas because of all the children," said Marisa.

The Gees are planning to have a balloon ceremony for Ty'Shaun April 19 at 1:00pm.

The community is encouraged to come and bring green balloons to honor Ty'Shaun.

