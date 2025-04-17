'Need to do something': Tulsans call for street safety after 7-year-old's death

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are calling for change after a driver hit and killed a seven-year-old crossing the street near 21st and Memorial on April 16.

Tulsa Public Schools said the victim was a first grader at MacArthur Elementary. MacArthur Principal Sandi Morrow shared this statement offering condolences and resources for students and families.

People who live right across the street from where the accident happened said the city needs to take action after they witnessed another accident involving a motorcyclist and a vehicle just a few days ago.

Police confirmed that an accident had occurred near the area on April 14 when 2 News reached out.

"I think they should have the speed limit go a little bit lower over here in this area, especially with the kids walking home," said Takia Rappaport. "I feel very shocked and overwhelmed about it."

“They need to do something quick because there’s two accidents in the same area- obviously there’s an issue somewhere," said Dylan Crebrenick. “I just can’t imagine losing a child.”

After hearing these concerns, 2 News reached out to the city to find out if they planned to make any changes to increase safety in the area, especially since Crebrenick and Rappaport said they often see children walking alongside the street.

The City of Tulsa sent this statement, stating these situations depend on traffic reports being fully finalized, so more information is needed at this time to make any decisions.

