Tulsa police: Child hit and killed by car near 21st and Memorial

TULSA, Okla. — A child has died after being hit by a vehicle near 21st and Memorial on April 16, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

TPD said the child under 10 years old suffered significant injuries and later died.

Officers said the vehicle hit the child on 21st Street just west of Memorial.

TPD shut down the westbound lanes of 21st to investigate.

