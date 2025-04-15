'It gives me hope': City of Tulsa launches program to revitalize neighborhoods

TULSA, Okla. — The city of Tulsa is gearing up to revitalize three neighborhoods through its new Neighborhood Condition Index initiative, aimed at improving residential areas with resources from various city departments.

The program focuses on collaboration between residents and city services to enhance the living environment. Cierra Wade, a local mother living near Hillcrest Medical Center, expressed her excitement about the potential changes coming to her neighborhood.

"It's hard when your neighborhood isn't the nicest, the cleanest. It might not feel safe," she said.

Wade frequently takes her daughter on walks in the area, but she has observed challenges such as uneven sidewalks and litter.

“Litter, and sometimes not even little litter, you'll see alcohol bottles—things you don't need to see,” she said.

City officials recognize the issues and are prepared to act. To address these concerns, Tulsa is launching a new program, with the Tulsa Planning Office, to assist neighborhoods like Wade's by potentially adding new sidewalks and collaborating with code enforcement.

“This is a one-year program to help three neighborhoods identify priorities that can align with resources that the city of Tulsa may be able to provide,” a city representative stated.

The initiative will involve a range of services, including Public Works, Animal Services, Tulsa Police, and Code Enforcement, all working together to maximize benefits for the selected neighborhoods.

The effort to modernize and improve neighborhoods aligns with an executive order signed by the mayor in February, which kicks off a year-long collaboration. During this period, the three neighborhoods chosen will participate in workshops to build an actionable plan for improvements.

Back in 2024, 2 News went to find out just how many code enforcement violations were being inspected. At the time, the Code Enforcement Office had over 700 inspections to look into.

Now with the the NCI program, the city is hoping to crack down on code enforcement violations one neighborhood at a time.

Wade highlighted the importance of the initiative, especially for the next generation. “It gives me hope that change will come for our community. If not for ourselves, let's do it for the kids,” she said.

The city will announce the three neighborhoods selected for the program on May 2.

