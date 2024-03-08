'It could have been me:' Local rancher donates hay bales to Texans devastated by wildfires

CATOOSA, Okla. — A local cattle rancher donated 34 bales of hay to Texans who have been devastated by wildfires over the last two weeks.

Ben Erb has been in the ranching industry for 18 years and knows it takes a lot to make it. He said that when he saw the videos and stories people were sharing about how much destruction the fires were causing to businesses and homeowners, he wanted to find some way to help.

“I just kind of made a silly little Facebook post, it said, ‘Hey, I have a little bit of hay left over; if anybody has any way to get it to Texas, I’d love to donate it,’” said Erb. “A few people tagged some guys in Muskogee County area, one guy was Steve and Casey and Rocky and some guys that actually been shipping a lot of hay from a lot of local ranchers out there. And he said, ‘Hey, shipping is tough, but I'm gonna look around and try to find somebody to ship it for you.’

A few days later, Erb received a call from a man with a Louisiana non-profit called Cajun Navy, who said he would come to get the hay and bring it to those who needed it.

That man drove through the night from Texas to make it to Erb’s farm. The next morning, they loaded the semi-truck with 34 bales of hay.

“This guy showed me on his map, and he was like, ‘Hey, this is like some of the frontline guys that lost a bunch of cows he’s trying to rebuild,’” said Erb. It was just kind of cool thinking. I don’t know this semi driver, he doesn’t know me, and we sure as heck don’t know where it’s going, but it’s just kind of cool just people helping out when someone really needs it.”

Erb said it was easy to donate the hay to those struggling, not only because others have been there for him when he’s been down on his luck but also because of the way the ranching community operates.

He also couldn’t help but put himself in their shoes.

“In Green Country, we’ve got it pretty good,” said Erb. “We get good rain, we did have a bad drought a few years ago, but we have it pretty good compared to the Panhandle. The Panhandle is always pretty dry, but the devastation, thinking about a million acres… I mean, that's gonna be hundreds and hundreds of either first-generation or mom-and-pop ranches that are just gone, and not counting how many cows are gone. And I was just thinking, what if that was me?”

Erb has well over 300 cows, not including their calves. He said he had a second job when he started and still does it to make ends meet, but he loves what he does.

He said that as an Oklahoman, he felt it was only right to show his support in any way he could.

“The fact that you lose everything, not overnight I think the fires been going on for a week or so, I just felt like I’ve got some extra hay laying around here,” said Erb. “I don’t know those people, but I know when your grass is gone, the grass is really not coming on for three more weeks. They’ve got three weeks to try to keep cattle alive, what cattle are left.”

With it being his livelihood, we asked Erb if giving away just under three dozen bales of hay would hurt his business at all.

“I think, when you give, you never have any detriment,” said Erb. “Where it goes and stuff like that is a lot better off than I would’ve had and I’ve got hay for my cows to get through the next few weeks before grass grows so just happy to do it.”

Since his initial post, other local ranchers and farmers have gathered around 300 additional bales of hay that they want to donate to the cause. They are struggling with the same issue Erb did, unsure how to get it to Texas.

If anyone has the means to help get the hay to those struggling through the fires, contact Erb at 918-521-6456 or Steve Allen at 918-441-6672.

