Iron Gate celebrates 5 years of feeding neighbors in need

TULSA, Okla. — Who would have guessed the simple act of seeing a hungry man and making him a sandwich could grow into a charity providing hot meals and groceries for tens of thousands?

It's the story of Iron Gate. Every day of the year it provides a free hot breakfast for those who need a meal.

Three days each week it hosts a food pantry where those in need can pick out what they want from shelves heaped with donated fresh produce, pantry staples, bakery goods and more.

"To be able to walk through and pick does make a difference," said Rochelle, "because you're not gonna take what you don't want."

She depends on Iron Gate to help with groceries when her limited income has her choosing between paying her bills or buying food.

Aug 26 Iron Gate celebrated its 5th anniversary helping those in need at its 17,000 square foot facility next to the Tulsa Day Center.

It moved to the location after outgrowing its original site.

Iron Gate got its start in the basement of Trinity Episcopal Church in downtown Tulsa.

Word quickly spread, said Henderson. "If you're hungry go to the church with the iron gate which is how we got our name."

Over its 46 year history, Iron Gate has grown from feeding just a few dozen people each week to providing 53,000 households with groceries in 2023.

A decade ago, Iron Gate needed to find a new location to expand its ability to help feed our neighbors in need. But, new space came with challenges. Several proposed locations met with community opposition.

Finally, an empty lot owned by Tulsa County next to the Tulsa Day Center got community support and donations pour in to build the facility.

Executive Director, Carrie Vesely Henderson is grateful for that support in light of our community's growing food insecurity, especially among children.

"Unfortunately," she said, "now 1 in 4 children in Oklahoma are food insecure whereas prior to the pandemic it was 1 in 5."

She added another statistic that may surprise some about who uses a food pantry and why.

"60% of the people visiting a pantry only come one time during the year so for them it's a true emergency."

Iron Gate depends on the kindness of the community to help those who find themselves in need. To see how you can help check out their website.

