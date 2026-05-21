Inmate convicted of crimes in Tulsa, Rogers Counties dies in ODOC custody

MCALESTER, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary.

26-year-old Justin Howard was convicted of multiple crimes out of both Tulsa and Rogers Counties, including first-degree robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession of a firearm after a former conviction.

It's not clear how Howard died. A spokesperson for ODOC sent 2 News Oklahoma this statement:

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections Office of Inspector General is investigating the death of Oklahoma State Penitentiary inmate Justin Howard (ODOC #2008994) on May 17. ODOC extends its condolences to Howard's family and loved ones. The agency is conducting a thorough investigation surrounding his death, as is standard procedure. The Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause of death.

Howard's death is listed on ODOC's Deaths in Custody dashboard, which was launched in April.

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