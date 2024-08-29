INCOG planning to connect NE OK for cyclists and pedestrians

TULSA, Okla. — INCOG is in the process of garnering public input on the walkability and ease of use of bicycles around Green Country.

It seems cyclists and pedestrians are all around Green Country, but many aren’t going anywhere.

INCOG wants to change that to connect Green Country destinations for cyclists and pedestrians.

“That they want better access to, or its a location where there are safety concerns,” John Tankard with INCOG said.

Andrew Hinshaw rides his bike as his main mode of transportation.

“I think everything’s kind of far out, spread out so to speak,” Hinshaw said.

INCOG planners believe they can connect all that urban sprawl just by adding a few features and building some new trails.

Hinshaw called the plan “absolutely” doable.

“The trails are already connecting Skiatook, down to Sand Springs, up to Broken Arrow and Bixby,” Hinshaw said.

After INCOG collects community input, they plan to bring recommendations to area communities. Local leaders tell 2 News, INCOG makes it easier to secure federal funding for projects such as these.

“I would hope that it’d mean people started riding more,” Hinshaw said, “Started using the trails instead of vehicles.”

Citizens can give their input by visiting GoPlanUpdate.com

