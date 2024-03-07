Impact Tulsa discovers correlation between student evictions and absenteeism

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa data organization found out there is a large correlation between evictions involving Tulsa Public School students and chronic absenteeism.

In three and a half years, just under 4,400 Tulsa Public School families filed for eviction.

Crystal Hall, of Tulsa, has never been evicted from one of her apartments, But she does remember being a child with homeless parents and no place to put her head.

According to Impact Tulsa, families of students in pre-kindergarten and Kindergarten are facing the highest eviction rates out of all grade levels at TPS.

"It's worse if it's really young, like five and six years old," she told 2 News.

Impact Tulsa is a data analysis organization working toward systematic change. Executive Director Ashley Philippsen said her team analyzed eviction data in Tulsa for three and a half years and matched it with Tulsa Public School students.

Dr. Delia Kimbrel shared their discovery of a significant connection between Tulsa Public School student evictions and chronic absenteeism with the Tulsa City Council on Wednesday.

"Where you live can impact your life outcomes—in terms of education and income," Dr. Limbrel said.

Dr. Kimbrel said the data shows districts 9 and 5 had the highest eviction filings against TPS student households.

They also found that evictions are disproportionately affecting black students.

Dr. Kimbrel said roughly 75 percent of students on their eviction alert list were also chronically absent from school.

For those evicted, the data shows chronic absenteeism increased the most a year after the eviction happened.

Impact Tulsa recommended best practices to avoid eviction in the future. These include increasing notification of an eviction, building an integrated system to help schools and families navigate an eviction, and creating a 'right to counsel' city ordinance.

