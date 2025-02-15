TULSA, Okla — A shooting on 21st and Garnett on February 8injured two teens and killed two others.

One of the victims was 18-year-old Jett Brummett.

'I want people to remember him as who he was': Family of murdered teen speaks out

2 News Oklahoma's Isabel Flores was able to speak to his family about what was running through their minds after his funeral.

Crystal Brummett is Jett’s mom.

She created the post below on Facebook, asking people how to deal with what she says is a "pain like no other".

“I won't ever get over it, but I don't- I just don't know how to move forward from here," she said.

She said people were quick to support her and reached out with ways to get help.

“A lot of them said it just takes time- where they've said to try to get into grief counseling," she said. "So I'll probably look into that.”

For those seeking help and treatment, here are some resources people recommend in Tulsa and surrounding areas.

Some of these include the Tristesse Grief Center, Wounded Hearts grief counseling and several local churches.

Jett’s sister Jadyn said she and her family drove around to hospitals to see if Jett had been admitted before they found out he had already passed.

“It's been a lot because I was the one that got the call that he had been shot," she said. "I keep thinking about Jett, he was just sitting there by himself, because nobody knew.”

She said she likes hearing all the stories people have about Jett.

“I don’t want people to remember him as the kid who got shot,” she said. “I want people to remember him as who he was- the bubbly, joyful kid.”

