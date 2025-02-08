Watch Now
Tulsa police investigate quadruple shooting in East Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a quadruple shooting that took place in East Tulsa.

The shooting happened just after 1:30 AM Feb. 8, in a neighborhood southeast of 21st and Garnett.

Officers said two people died at the scene, both 18 years old. Two others, ages 18 and 19, were injured. They were taken to the hospital.

Homicide detectives are currently investigating. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

