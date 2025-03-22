'I know they're strong' | Stillwater teacher living in Mannford speaks after fires

MANNFORD, Okla. — Too many children across Oklahoma are facing a harsh reality after wildfires destroyed their homes. Several of them will look to their teachers for encouragement and compassion.

One teacher, Jason Carley, has deep ties to two communities devastated by fire: Mannford and Stillwater.

For nearly 30 years, Jason Carley has instructed Pioneers at Stillwater High School, including 2 News Oklahoma’s Brodie Myers. Though he teaches in Stillwater, he lives in Mannford, for his wife’s career.

Each day, he commutes from Mannford to Stillwater, just like he did March 14.

Fires in Stillwater broke out late afternoon, just before his last class of the day.

“On that 90-minute block …. I think I started with 26 students, and by the time we let out about 10 minutes early, 3:50, I had five students left,” Carley said.

Evacuating families picked their kids up from school before the bell rang.

“When they would get checked out, I’d say, ‘Stay safe, be safe, God Bless,” Carley said, “Really not knowing what to expect, just hoping for the best.”

Unfortunately, several students, including some of Carley’s, came home to the worst.

“One thing I know about both communities, Stillwater and Mannford, both communities have had some turmoil,” Carley said, “I know they’re very strong.”

With his students in mind, he wanted to get his own family to safety. His wife and daughter were out of state, but he and his son, were still in Stillwater.

He texted his son, hoping to get him back to Mannford, somewhere Carley thought safe. Little did they know, Mannford faced an equally dire situation.

“I started realizing, it’s not just Stillwater, so my thoughts and prayers aren’t just with my students,” Carley said.

Carley’s house went untouched, though some of his friends in Mannford lost it all. Carley spent Spring Break showing compassion to his neighbors, and plans to see his students, for the first time, Monday.

“I’m gonna tell them and everyone just to be thankful,” Carley said, “Thankful that nobody was hurt, family’s the most important thing, and being safe and just having your life is the most important thing.”

Carley’s having a hard time wrapping his head around the tragedy.

“I can’t even imagine losing everything and losing a house,” Carley said.

Though he might just be the one for inspiration in the face of adversity.

“I am thankful for every day that I have,” Carley said, “June of 1988, I was in a car wreck, probably should have died that day, but God saved my life.”

Carley has been in a wheelchair ever since the crash. Living life with contagious optimism.

“That’s the positivity that I try to convey, to my students, and everyone I meet, just enjoy life,” Carley said.

Students may have a tough time enjoying life, but they know Carley will be there to listen, help and inspire.

