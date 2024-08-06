'I have concerns as a parent' | City updates Brookside neighbors on plans for Zink Lake

TULSA, Okla. — During an Aug. 5 meeting of the Brookside Neighborhood Association, Emma Morris, with the City of Tulsa, presented Brookside neighbors with plans for the lake.

“We’re hoping that it will connect residents to nature and to recreational activities. Right here in the city,” Morris said.

Brookside neighbors have been waiting for this for several years.

“I believe that it has brought life back to Tulsa,” neighbor Matt Calderwood said, “We were kind of stagnant there for awhile, but this is … I see good things.”

Brookside neighbors coupled their excitement with some concerns. Kelsey Royce is not so pleased with this dashboard, designed to inform people about the safety of the water.

“Well, I have concerns as a parent that it’s not going to be worth the risk, for my family, for my children,” Royce said.



Morris promised she would bring all concerns of the neighbors back to the River Parks Authority. They will be the ones running the show at Zink Lake; including the pedestrian bridge.

“That’s my concern … with the height of those handrails of that bridge,” Calderwood said.

He thinks the handrails are too short. It would be too easy for a cyclist to fall over, he says. Meanwhile, Royce believes the city has a lot of work left to do.

“I have a problem with the idea of building consent,” Royce said, “Consent is not something that you can build or that can be manufactured for a project, and I think we see this in a lot of projects and particularly this project.”

Zink Lake is scheduled to open on Labor Day weekend.

