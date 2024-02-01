Zink Lake, Williams Crossing pedestrian bridge to open Labor Day

TULSA, Okla. — The days of just looking at the river from trails are over as plans to transition it into a recreational lake are coming to fruition. It should be open by Labor Day weekend. That also includes opening the new pedestrian bridge.

Tulsa's newest water playground is just around the corner from opening. It will include kayaking, canoeing, paddle, and pedal boating.

Bill Vogle envisions it from his bench.

"I go back far enough to remember where there was not much going on down here," Vogle said. "It was just kind of an old, muddy river."

Vogle tells 2 News he sits there frequently, smilingly, watching the progress.

Construction crews have been working on the project since October 2020. It's all part of a $48 million voter-approved Vision Tulsa package.

There will also be a 1,000-foot whitewater flume where kayakers can experience wave shapers and flume pools.

As Vogle continued staring into the river waters, he couldn't help but think the new pedestrian bridge, which the city is calling William's Crossing, used to be an old railroad bridge. Then, they abandoned it and turned it into a pedestrian bridge.

"It was very popular. I've ridden bicycles across it," Vogle said.

The new one, Williams Crossing, is projected to be open on Labor Day weekend, combined with Zink Lake.

Mayor G.T. Bynum said the vision to utilize the Arkansas River as a recreational area has been discussed and hoped for since the sixties.

Small boat ramps will also be on the east and west banks so people can bring their non-motorized boats down into the lake. The city says it doesn't anticipate the lake being used for swimming.

