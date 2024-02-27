Human Rights Campaign says LGBTQ+ change starts with adults

OWASSO, Okla. — The nation's largest LGBTQ+ Civil Rights organization, Human Rights Campaign, is in Owasso to help as many organizations and students as possible cope with Nex Benedict's death and promote change.

Laurel Powell lives in Washington, D.C., but is here for Nex as long as it takes.

"We're here to demand justice for Nex," Powell said. "Their story has touched the hearts of other people around the country."

As programs communications director for the Human Rights Campaign, Powell said that many people can relate to Nex's story.

Powell said parents are looking at Owasso Public Schools to see what they do next.

"There's a culture that has been created that is hostile to LGBTQ+ students," Powell said.

It's why Powell and her team are in town.

Powell told 2 News she'll be in Owasso to support Oklahoma organizations calling for accountability and transparency and helping stop "legislative attacks at the state level."

She said Nex's story is relatable to people nationwide, especially those who identify as LGBTQ+.

Powell said the president of the Human Rights Campaign wrote a letter to the Owasso Public Schools Superintendant saying, "What happened to Nex was a result of bullying, and it's 'becoming a systemic problem.'"

The letter stated the Owasso School District needs to make immediate changes to ensure students aren't victimized based on their LGBTQ+ identity and to be sure schools are safe and affirming to all students. They also recommended the Owasso school district join their bullying prevention program.

Powell said changes start with adults.

"The obligation to change this does not rest with these students. It rests with people like Superintendent Walters, who are in charge of Oklahoma schools. It lies with the administrators of the schools and the principals," Powell said.

Powell said they have not received a response from the Owasso school district regarding their letter to the superintendent.

