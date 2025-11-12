How to protect your flight as shutdown impacts airports

TULSA, Okla. — The 43-day government shutdown could end as soon as this week, as the House prepares to vote on a Senate-passed bill to fund the government through the end of January.

If the bill passes, President Trump could sign it this evening, reopening the government.

Scripps News Life Travel delays mount as FAA continues to reduce operations at major airports

However, air travelers shouldn't expect immediate relief. It will take time to restore air travel to full capacity and for employees to receive back pay.

The FAA is reducing flights at 40 major U.S. airports by 10% by Friday, resulting in thousands of flights being canceled or delayed.

40 airports impacted:

Anchorage International (ANC)

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International (ATL)

Boston Logan International (BOS)

Baltimore/Washington International (BWI)

Charlotte Douglas International (CLT)

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International (CVG)

Dallas Love (DAL)

Ronald Reagan Washington National (DCA)

Denver International (DEN)

Dallas/Fort Worth International (DFW)

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County (DTW)

Newark Liberty International (EWR)

Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International (FLL)

Honolulu International (HNL)

Houston Hobby (HOU)

Washington Dulles International (IAD)

George Bush Houston Intercontinental (IAH)

Indianapolis International (IND)

New York John F Kennedy International (JFK)

Las Vegas Harry Reid International (LAS)

Los Angeles International (LAX)

New York LaGuardia (LGA)

Orlando International (MCO)

Chicago Midway (MDW)

Memphis International (MEM)

Miami International (MIA)

Minneapolis/St Paul International (MSP)

Oakland International (OAK)

Ontario International (ONT)

Chicago O'Hare International (ORD)

Portland International (PDX)

Philadelphia International (PHL)

Phoenix Sky Harbor International (PHX)

San Diego International (SAN)

Louisville International (SDF)

Seattle/Tacoma International (SEA)

San Francisco International (SFO)

Salt Lake City International (SLC)

Teterboro (TEB)

Tampa International (TPA)

As the holidays approach and the busiest travel time of the year nears, travel experts recommend purchasing travelers' insurance for anyone planning to fly.

At Tulsa International Airport, flights may not be canceled locally, but connecting flights could leave travelers stranded, according to Lia Vincent, an Oklahoma travel agent with Vincent Vacations.

Scripps News Life FAA reducing air traffic by 10% in certain markets during government shutdown

Vincent said if a flight gets canceled, airlines are required to provide refunds if passengers choose not to rebook. However, accommodation costs until the next flight are where travelers’ insurance becomes valuable.

"You can have travel insurance that will help cover, like, if you need to stay at an airport hotel and fly out the next day, covers food, any kind of luggage, you know, things that you need to buy because you weren't able to get your luggage, things like that," Vincent said.

Vincent said travelers’ insurance isn't expensive either. Depending on coverage, policies can start as low as $30 per person to cover unexpected travel problems.

"One's called pack and go, so it's just coverage during travel. So if you put in for your trip cost, if you're not worried about, like, canceling before you try your travel, if you put in a zero for the dollar amount for your trip, that means you're not getting covered for anything before your trip, but you are covered during your trip. And then it can be pretty inexpensive. I see policies a lot for $30 to $50 per person."

Vincent also recommends downloading airline apps for updates and speaking with airlines immediately if flights get canceled to find the next available flight. However, airlines will not provide refunds for cancellations if passengers choose to rebook.

