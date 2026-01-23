House fire sparks concern of Jenks 911 system

Jenks fire crews were back on the scene of a house fire Friday morning as hot spots briefly reignited.

As investigators work to determine the cause of the fire in a neighborhood near Highway 75 and 111th Street, neighbors want answers about the quality of their 911 service.

Several neighbors tell 2 News they tried to call 911 to report the house fire, but couldn’t get through.

Debbie Hayes said there was never a ring; only an “unknown” displayed on her cell phone. The land line wouldn’t go through, either.

She’s worried about the impending storm.

“You can have power lines down, you can have another fire—we need to make sure when we call 911, it goes through the first time,” she said. “I have to have that comfort, and right now, I don’t have the comfort that it’s going to work.”

2 News also spoke to Stephen Emerson. He grew up in the home that burned down. It is likely destroyed, and investigators are still trying to determine a cause.

“Still in a little bit of shock, we’ve lived here for 23 years,” he said.

Emerson has since moved out of the house, but says his parents and two other siblings still lived there. His dad was making dinner when the fire started in the garage.

“They had just been cleaning it out that day to put cars in for the storm, and they went back out, and it was on fire,” he said.

2 News has been trying to get answers about the 911 system.

We put calls in to the mayor, city manager, city spokesperson, the fire department, and the police department spokesperson.

When someone returns our requests for comment, we will update this story.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

