'Horrified': Tulsa families concern over tall grass, weeds at Rose Hill Cemetery

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are sharing their concerns with 2 News over the condition at Rose Hill Memorial Park Cemetery.

As Memorial Day Weekend began we received numerous emails as people paid their respects to those they lost, but they said the grass was overgrown and areas were littered with trash.

2 News viewers sharing these pictures of the cemetery.

One showing yard clippings placed at the front door of the offices after people cleared off the graves when visiting.

One of the emails said, “the grass is so high you can barely see the veteran’s plaque.”

In October of last year a mother reached out over the same concerns.

Kimberly Willis lost her son to suicide and expects his final resting place to be clean. She said it's become routine for her to do the cleaning herself.

"You have to dig the grass off an wipe it and every Sunday that’s what I come and do," said Willis.

Many of these concerns came on Memorial Day as people went to pay respect to those they lost.

Rose hill memorial park cemetery acknowledged the complaints in a post.

The cemetery’s president Hal Ezzell posted this statement on the cemetery's Facebook.

2 News will continue to follow up with the cemetery.

