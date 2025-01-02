Holiday break-in at Bixby storage facility leaves victims feeling 'violated'

BIXBY, Okla. — Decades of family treasures and personal belongings, gone in an instant.

Dawn and Denys Jackson are among a handful of victims whose belongings were stolen out of a storage unit in Bixby over Christmas week.

“I wasn’t really expecting problems because the type of security and everything being indoors," said Denys. "I wasn’t expecting anything like this.”

He was the one who received the phone call from a Bixby police officer the Saturday after Christmas — making it the second holiday week break-in at a Green Country storage facility.

But the majority of what was inside the unit didn't belong to Denys. It was his wife's.

“I just feel violated, because the stuff that they did take is stuff I can’t replace," said Dawn. "It was stuff from my childhood and stuff that belonged to my grandparents that are no longer with us.”

The Jackson's have kept their belongings at Prime Storage in Bixby for the last five years. They said they've never experienced any problems up until this point.

"The one box that they took, it was marked, it had my grandma’s wedding veil in it and one of her little antique purses, and her recipes.”

Denys said he was told that they are among at least six units that were broken into on the floor.

Another victim told Denys he had lost a number of electronics. They believe the thieves may have crawled on top of units, scouting for items for valuables they could pawn off.

The Bixby Police Department is looking for three vehicles used during the holiday heist. They include a gray Honda SUV, White Honda minivan, and a GMC pickup.

Denys had been told the thieves signed up for a unit online, which gave them an access code into the building without having to meet with anyone from Prime Storage in-person before entering.

That's a policy the Jackson's would like changed.

“Our biggest concern is if their vetting process is going to allow people access to the storage.. what can they do about making sure they vet them well,” said Denys.

The Jackson's spoke to someone in the office when they were able to get into their unit on Monday, but haven't heard anything since.

2 News tried to call Prime Storage's main line, but the call could not be completed.

