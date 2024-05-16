'He's already up in heaven' | Family feels peace after crews find Kenneth Wayne Hogue's body

BARNSDALL, Okla. — Kenneth Wayne Hogue was one of two people killed in the EF-4 tornado that ripped through Barnsdall. A week after his death, his son, Richard, is trying to keep things in perspective.

“We realize it was just a body they were looking for. He’s already up in heaven with Jesus so we were at peace with that,” Richard said.

After searching for days, crews found Kenneth’s body in Bird Creek, miles away from the Highway 11 bridge. Richard got the news on the afternoon of May 14.

“Well it was nice, you get that closure, and not to mention these guys have been working non stop to find him,” Richard said.

James Reed, with the Osage County Sheriff’s office, led the work to find Kenneth. 2 News spoke with him hours after Kenneth’s body was recovered.

“It’s always a great relief when we have our search subject in hand. That’s luckily been our experience many times over,” Reed said.

Richard and his immediate family live in Bartlesville. Their house was left unscathed, but they are keeping Barnsdall top of mind.

“Obviously, our hearts went out for all these people here, because, we get to go home at night,” Richard said, “I got to go home to my bed, my shower, you know, my TV. So many people here … there’s no home.”

Richard is keeping a positive attitude through it all. He credits his faith.

“You do laugh, you do have fun. You know, we miss him, and we’re gonna miss him, but that peace … you just can’t explain it until you have it,” Richard said.

Richard and his family went to Kenneth’s property to find what was available. They did not find much, except for Kenneth’s bibles and some hymnals. They say, as far as earthly possessions, those are the only ones that matter. Kenneth lost most everything he had. Except for his loving family.

“Eventually one day, we know, we’ll get to see him again. When Jesus decides that we need to go home too,” Richard said.

