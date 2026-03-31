TULSA, Okla. — The severe weather season is upon us, making this the perfect time to refresh or assemble your emergency kit to keep in your safe place at home.

If you already have one, pull it out and make sure all of your items are up to date and not expired. If you've never put one together, here are some of the items you'll want to include.

WATCH: Here’s what to put in your severe weather emergency kit this season

Here’s what to put in your severe weather emergency kit this season

Alongside having a charged phone when a warning is issued, an extra charger or battery can keep your phone functioning for hours to stream the latest 2News Oklahoma weather coverage or contact loved ones.

This or a shortwave radio can be your essential means of communication when sheltering.

Make sure everyone in your household has a closed-toe pair of shoes in case you need to walk through debris after the storm passes.

A bike helmet might feel silly to wear indoors, but it is the most effective thing you can wear to protect your head from flying debris. Pillows or blankets can also act as protection.

In case of power loss, consider including battery-powered items like a fan or flashlight in your kit, along with extra batteries.

Be sure to stow away several bottles of water per person and non-perishable food items. A change of clothing can also be useful.

Important documents should also be placed here in waterproof holders.

Games or other items to pass the time will reduce the temptation to leave the shelter before the threat is over.

If you have a pet and want them to shelter in your safe place, have a carrier for the animal as well and any other items they may need.

Don’t forget to add a first aid kit and any necessary medication for your household.

Also consider having a few basic tools that could be needed following a disaster like a wrench or pair of pliers

Here are some additional items that the National Weather Service recommends , depending on the needs for your family.

Putting all these things in a single container inside or next to your shelter can save you crucial time when you a dangerous storm or tornado is bearing on you. It could literally be the difference between life and death.

Be sure your shelter itself is clear enough for your household to be in a moment's notice as well.

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