'Help us help them': Furniture non-profit helping Tulsan's create homes

TULSA, Okla. — They call Share House one of Tulsa's best-kept secrets. It's a one-stop furniture shop for those in need.

It helps breathe a little comfort and life into a new apartment or house, making it a home.

For some, it's their field of dreams. No matter what someone needs - a mattress, a dresser, a couch - Share House strives to have it all.

“There’s a lot of food pantries in Tulsa, you can go a lot of places and get clothing in Tulsa," said executive director Randy Alley. "You can go to places and get assistance with utility bills. I think Share House is the only place you can go and get a dresser.”

Located off E. Admiral Pl. and New Haven Ave., he non-profit has been around for nearly 13 years. For one reason or another, Alley said not many know they're there.

Even still, Alley said he knows they are changing lives.

“The toughest thing for me is when I’m standing out there with a mom, and that mom has two or three kids and we have just supplied her with twin beds for those kids, and she tells me this is the first time her kids have slept on a bed because all they’ve ever slept on is the floor," he said. "That is in Tulsa Oklahoma and so those are the stories that probably touch me the most.”

While they'll help anyone who walks through their doors, Share House also partners with almost 30 agencies around Tulsa, supporting their programs.

All of the furniture this Tulsa Day Center client has in his new home came from Share House:

Rather than selling the furniture, Share House operates on a point system. They charge a $75 processing fee which gives them 9 points to shop with.

That fee helps them pay their three employees. It also covers their fuel, to allow for furniture pickups and deliveries.

Alley said in most cases, nothing on the floor is more than three points. Many of those partner agencies will cover the fee for their clients.

But because they're the only agency in Tulsa helping turn houses into a home, Alley said their pieces go quick.

“The thing that keeps me awake at night is not having enough furniture," said Alley. "We have more people needing furniture than we have.”

Whether you're getting ready to rotate your furniture or getting rid of something you no longer need, Alley said he hopes the community will think of Share House and the neighbors who would have nothing without them.

“I know that there are so many good people in Tulsa that would like to help," said Alley. "This is a way that they can help. Help us help them.”

How can you help?

Share House is looking for volunteers, monetary donations and furniture. The best way to reach the Share House team is via email at staff@sharehouse.net or by visiting their website.

