Man barricaded in South Broken Arrow home near 121st and Elm

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Around 11 a.m. on April 14, the Broken Arrow Police Department responded to a domestic violence call near 121st and Elm.

Captain Josh McCoy with BAPD told 2 News they have not been able to reestablish contact with the man since the call went out and he barricaded himself in the home.

McCoy said they have not used chemical agents but are warning the public to give them space.

Jim Rickelman

GALLERY: BROKEN ARROW STANDOFF

Officers are working to resolve the incident but say there is no threat to the public currently.

2 News has a crew on scene and is working to find out more information.

This is a developing story

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

