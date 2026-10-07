Child critically injured, woman hospitalized after Tulsa house fire

TULSA, Okla. — A child is in critical condition and a woman was hospitalized after a house fire in Tulsa Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out in a home on Haskell Street in the Skyline Ridge neighborhood.

First responders arrived and found an 8-year-old girl without a pulse. She was transported to the hospital, where her pulse was restored, but her condition is currently unstable and critical.

A woman was also transported to the hospital with burns. First responders said she was awake and speaking upon their arrival. Her current condition is not known.

Officials said two dogs were inside the home at the time of the fire, one of which has died.

A neighbor tells 2 News they saw the woman running in and out of the burning home, seemingly trying to save the child inside.

It is not yet clear what caused the fire, though officials say it was mainly in the garage.

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