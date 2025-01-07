Haskell considers county sales tax increase for public safety upgrades

HASKELL, Okla. — As voters in Muskogee County decide on a sales tax increase for public safety, the city of Haskell says the tax proposal could help them move forward.

For 50 years, Jack Martin has called Haskell home. The retired firefighter says he knows how much equipment means to the department.

“I started out when we didn’t even have nothing but your own clothes to wear to a fire,” said Jack Martin.

New radios at $4,400 each are a costly expense, one that could be absorbed by a sales tax proposal.

“Some of them are 10-12 years old,” said Caleb Brewer.

KJRH

Haskell Fire Chief Caleb Brewer says along with replacing aging equipment, a new public safety building is in the plans with the potential tax increase.

“We have outgrown this building, and it’s limiting us to the size of vehicle we can purchase and the number of vehicles we can have,” said Chief Brewer.

He shared this rendering of the space.

Haskell Fire Department

“Would that kind of center be possible without a county-wide sales tax?” asked 2 News.

“There’s no way we could afford it,” said Michael Keene.

Haskell City Manager Michael Keene says the tax would also pay their portion of the county-wide 911 center operations and every other agency’s as well, freeing up more money in his budget.

“That would enable us to spend on other things throughout the city, whether it be adding another police officer or park equipment,” said Keene.

KJRH

Muskogee County Sheriff Andy Simmons says it could mean raises for his deputies.

“They work harder than anybody with less compensation,” said Sheriff Simmons. “I can pass that on to my employees.”

For Martin, he says the biggest draw is free ambulance services across the county.

“It’s a small town, and a lot of people don’t have the income and such, and I think the ambulance services would help them a bunch,” said Martin.

Local News Voters to decide on Muskogee County public safety sales tax Naomi Keitt

Sales tax across Muskogee County would increase 0.849% at first. After public safety complexes across the county are paid off, the permanent tax for public safety would drop to a half penny bringing in nearly $5 million a year to maintain new buildings, the 911 center and equipment.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

