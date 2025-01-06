Voters to decide on Muskogee County public safety sales tax

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Free ambulance services, quicker response times, and upgraded facilities and equipment.

Those are just a few reasons Muskogee first responders say a new sales tax proposal could help the county.

“We have no ability to control heat or air,” said Muskogee Police Chief Johnny Teehee. “They’re all cold or colder.”

Space heaters are commonplace around Muskogee PD in the winter. In the records room, there are at least six.

“You’ll notice there’s coats and blankets and hoodies and each one of them has a heater under their desk as well as heaters in the corner to get it to be tolerable,” said Chief Teehee.

Muskogee Police Chief Johnny Teehee says if it stays cold enough long enough, even the space heaters won’t be sufficient in the building, and that’s not the only issue.

“About once a month during the spring and summer, it will flood, and then it’ll go off down the stairs into my office and into the conference room,” said Chief Teehee.

In the mechanical room, old equipment leads to leaks and flooding. As Chief explained the history of the building showcasing the 1930s civic center it was built inside of, he said it’s time for his department to have a better place to work.

“That’s the thing they have to deal with on a day-to-day basis, not knowing if their office is going to be next,” said Chief Teehee.

The sales tax proposal covers a new public safety center housing police, emergency management, the 911 center, and County EMS.

“Once this is in place, we will be in nine miles of any resident within the county, which will be huge for us,” said Laurel Havens.

Executive Director of Muskogee County EMS Laurel Havens says they’ll be able to add ambulances in Wainwright, Porum, and Braggs, speeding up response time in the county.

Havens says the new center would also get them out of traffic backups caused by the train speeding up response time in the city limits too.

“It will save lives,” said Havens.

Havens says, most importantly, the ambulance services would be free for everyone in Muskogee County.

“I don’t think they should have to make a financial decision of whether or not to call EMS if they’re in trouble,” said Havens. “That lack or delay in calling 911 because they’re scared of the bill could be the difference between life and death.”

There’s also a big chunk of the tax that’ll provide new equipment to first responders, vehicles, tasers and radios that are currently end-of-life.

“The radios are life safety,” said Havens. “It’s our only connection back to the 911 center if we’re in trouble or we need help.”

Sales tax across the county would increase 0.849% at first. After the public safety complex is paid off, the permanent tax would be about a half-penny increase to maintain the building, the 911 center, and equipment.

Here is what the vote will provide:

The vote creates a trust comprised of City and County positions to control the funds generated by this vote. That way, an individual entity cannot control the money.

The Trust consists of the following nine positions:

City of Muskogee (4)



Muskogee Police Chief (designated by position) – Johnny Teehee

Muskogee Fire Chief (designated by position) – Jody Moore

Muskogee Mayor (designated by position) – Patrick Cale

Muskogee City Council (appointed by City Council) – Tom Martindale

County of Muskogee (4) – Selected by Muskogee County Commissioners



County Commissioner (designated by position) – Kenny Payne

Muskogee County Sheriff (selected by county) – Andy Simmons

Ft. Gibson Fire Chief (selected by county) – Nathan Parker

Ron Morton (selected by county)

Muskogee EMS (1)



Director (designated by position) – Laurel Havens

Muskogee Police - $17,065,000.00



Police Station space in Muskogee Public Safety Building Complex, Vehicles and equipment (65), Radios (190) and Tasers

Muskogee Fire Department - $6,060,120.00

York Street Station space, Fire Trucks (5), Remodel Stations 6 & 7, Equipment

Muskogee City Emergency Management - $440,000.00

Space in Muskogee Public Safety Building Complex, Radios and Equipment

Muskogee County EMS - $16,879,200.00



Central Station in Muskogee Public Safety Building Complex, Vehicles and Equipment (15), Radios (77)

Muskogee 911 Center - $2,380,000.00



Space in Muskogee Public Safety Building Complex, Radios and Equipment

Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office - $3,179,000.00

Space in Muskogee Public Safety Building Complex, Vehicles and Equipment (15), Radios (91) and Tasers

Muskogee County Emergency Management - $440,000.00

Space in Muskogee Public Safety Building Complex, Radios and Equipment

Fort Gibson Public Safety Building - $4,000,000.00

Warner Public Safety Building - $4,000,000.00

Haskell Public Safety Building - $4,000,000.00

Muskogee County Police and Fire Department Radios - $816,000.00

Voters will decide on the sales tax on Jan. 14.

The Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a community meeting Jan. 10 at 9 am so voters can ask questions. It’s at the Connors State College Port Campus Auditorium. (2501 N 41st St E Muskogee OK 74403)

