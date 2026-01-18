'Harmony and peace': Tulsans prepare for annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day parade

TULSA, Okla — Tulsans are preparing for the 47th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day parade.

It kicks off Monday, Jan. 19, at 11 AM, starting on John Hope Franklin Boulevard and Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd, and ending at Greenwood Avenue and Archer Street.

Community members like Tony Williams, whose known as "Mr. Greenwood," are excited to get the community together.

“In the time that we're living in today, you got this side against that side, and it brings us together," he said. "It gives us all an opportunity to honor a great man, someone who fought for our freedom.”

He said it also allows the perfect time to take a step back and reflect.

“I'm grateful personally for the freedoms that I have, especially being a community leader and me carrying a title such as Mr. Greenwood, that gives me a sense of pride," he said. "It also lets me reflect and honor the ones that came before me, because without them, I couldn't do what I'm doing today. And so I'm forever grateful.”

Parade chair with the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration Society, Antonio Thompson, said he and his team are already working to set up.

“We're celebrating a man that means so much to not only a certain group of people, not only black people, but to everybody," he said. “This day is about all of us coming together in harmony and peace, and it's a good atmosphere.”

Thompson said he knows it's predicted to be a chilly day, but the organization is providing some heated tent space at the parade's starting point.

He hopes anyone who can make it out to the parade will come and enjoy it.

