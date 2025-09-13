Habitat for Humanity gives keys to several new homeowners in Blitz Build event

TULSA, Okla — Green Country Habitat for Humanity wrapped a 'Blitz Build' in Tulsa on September 13.

The initiative brings together organizations that help build new homes to revitalize a community, and then sells those homes to new homeowners.

The homeowners also receive housing assistance with their payments.

Four families got keys to their new homes in north Tulsa.

Mav Henningsen is a graduate student and works at the University of Tulsa.

Henningsen is getting their new home in the Blitz Build and said organizations like Habitat for Humanity are crucial during today’s housing crisis.

“Historically, houses were used to build generational wealth, and it's historically been inaccessible to a lot of different groups of people," she said. "For example, like redlining or black communities, it hasn't been accessible, and that's had a really negative effect on future generations.”

Matt Curless and his wife Michele are teachers at East Central Middle School and admit it’s been tough renting homes and not having a place to call their own.

“Everything is falling in place now," he said. "We have a permanent place to call our own, and we don't feel like we have to go anywhere else. So very happy about that.”

His wife, Michele, agreed that having their own house was the best decision.

“Why should we invest in that property when we're not going to see the benefit down the road," she said. "Owning your own home is about investing and having something long term.”

"We didn't know that we'd ever get here," said Matt.

Cameron Walker is the President and CEO of Green Country Habitat for Humanity.

He said he understands people’s struggles in today’s market and wants to lend a helping hand.

“I've been with Habitat for 10 years, and I can tell you, the last few years have been the most challenging I have ever seen in the residential market," he said. "It's just a very challenging economic environment, and so families are feeling it, and particularly the families that we're serving.”

He said coming out of a pandemic, tariffs, the supply market, and high interest rates are all reasons the housing market has been so tough for the public.

Still, he said he is glad everyone got together to make sure four houses were correctly built for homeowners.

“This is our payday at Habitat," he said. "We love handing over the keys to new homes to these homeowners.”

Walker said he hopes next year's Blitz Build will be at least four times larger than this year's.

