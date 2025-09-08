Gun found in Jenks High School student's backpack

Officials with Jenks Public Schools said a handgun was found in a high school student's backpack the morning of September 8.

In a letter sent to parents, district officials said officers responded immediately once the gun was discovered and placed the student in custody.

The district stated that there was no threat to students or staff, and classes were not disrupted. Officials said any other students or staff did not see the gun.

Officials said following an investigation, JPS police said the student was unaware the gun was in the backpack.

In the letter to parents, the district said student safety is its highest priority, and reminded the JPS community to report anything unusual.

