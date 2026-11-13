Grand jury justice collects 5,000 signatures, seeks investigation into Tulsa County DA’s Office

TULSA, Okla. — Grand Jury Justice says it has reached the 5,000-signature threshold needed to petition for a grand jury investigation into Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler and his office.

Attorney Shar Agosto, who represents Grand Jury Justice, says the group surpassed the required number earlier this week. Volunteers are continuing to collect additional signatures to ensure enough are validated by the election board.

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“We hit the threshold earlier this week, and then now we are just gathering as many signatures as we can to make sure that once the election board reviews those signatures that we have 5,000 solid signatures,” Agosto said.

The petition outlines 11 allegations of potential crimes or violations involving the district attorney’s office. Those claims include concerns about employee conduct within the office and alleged sexual misconduct at the juvenile detention center.

Agosto says the effort is intended to hold elected officials accountable and address concerns about fairness and consistency in the local justice system.

“I think that’s what people would like to see is that the Tulsa County District Attorney has an even, consistent [standard] for seeking truth and justice, and it’s not who you know or how much money you have,” Agosto said.

Agosto says many of the people who sign the petition share concerns about what they see as inconsistencies in the Tulsa County justice system. She says those concerns are a major reason people are supporting the push for an investigation.

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Kunzweiler’s legal team previously attempted to stop the petition on several grounds. However, a Muskogee County judge ruled Friday that the petition could move forward.

Grand Jury Justice’s 45-day signature-gathering period ends November 19. All signatures must be submitted by that deadline.

For those still interested in signing, Grand Jury Justice volunteers have been collecting signatures at Cellular Repair and Exchange on Yale Avenue in Tulsa.