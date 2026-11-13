Future of Bacone College remains uncertain as president raises questions about historic property

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Once a center for higher education and Native American history, Bacone College now sits empty as questions continue to surround the future of its historic campus in Muskogee.

Founded in 1880, Bacone College was Oklahoma’s first college and served generations of students, including many from Native American communities.

Now, the college is in bankruptcy, and its president is concerned about what could happen to the property and its historical assets.

Leslie Hannah, who remains Bacone College’s president on paper, said watching the college struggle has been difficult.

“I’m sick. I’m just sickened by it,” Hannah said.

2 News Oklahoma previously reported that Bacone College faced a potential auction to pay off more than $1.5 million in debt.

The college later pursued plans to reopen, but those efforts did not materialize, and the institution entered bankruptcy proceedings.

Hannah said an art specialist was brought in during the bankruptcy process to inventory the college’s collection of Native American artwork and historical items.

During that process, Hannah said a document connected to an 1866 treaty between the Muscogee Nation and the United States was discovered.

He believes the document raises questions about whether the college’s property and assets should return to the Muscogee Nation.

When asked whether the property should revert to the Nation, Hannah pointed to his interpretation of the treaty.

“According to that treaty, yes, it should. It should revert back to the Creek Nation with all the assets that are on it,” Hannah said.

However, that ownership claim has not been legally established.

Hannah said questions surrounding the treaty and the property’s ownership have complicated efforts to sell the campus and its assets.

2 News Oklahoma contacted the Oklahoma City bankruptcy firm handling the case for comment, but the firm declined for comment.

Meanwhile, Hannah said his attorney provided him with a quitclaim deed to sign, which he believes could mark a significant turning point for his involvement with the college.

“If I sign it and send it back, that’s probably the death certificate,” Hannah said.

A quitclaim deed generally transfers whatever ownership interest a person or entity may have in a property without guaranteeing ownership. The specific legal impact of the document Hannah received has not been independently established.

Hannah said he worries signing it could represent the end of Bacone College as he knows it.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the bankruptcy proceedings, Hannah said he still hopes the historic institution can be preserved in some capacity.

“I wish that there was a way that we could fix this and bring Bacone back at least in some capacity…but at least keep it alive for the people for whom it does mean so much,” Hannah said.

2 News Oklahoma will continue following developments involving Bacone College and provide updates as more information becomes available.