Governor appoints special counsel to investigate ODMHSAS

Kevin Stitt image
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Kevin Stitt, candidate for the Republican nomination for Oklahoma Governor, speaks in Guthrie, Okla., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Kevin Stitt image
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt appointed special counsel to investigate the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

Governor Stitt announced the appointment on May 12. He said attorney Robert McCampbell will act as special counsel, and has been ordered to conduct a full, independent investigation into ODMHSAS.

2 News told you in April when we learned about the stunning $43 million budget shortfall revealed by the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. Since then, the Governor and lawmakers have been working to determine the source of the shortfall.

McCampbell has been granted full authority to investigate possible abuse, waste, fraud, or mismanagement.

In his announcement, the Governor said, “Robert and his team will leave no stone unturned, because the people of Oklahoma deserve to know exactly what went wrong and who is responsible."

2 News will continue to follow this story and bring you updates.

