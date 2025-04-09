Gov. Stitt announces formation of wildfire working group

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt is staying consistent in his messaging. The state’s forestry department failed Oklahomans during the March 14 wildfire outbreak.

A few weeks ago, the governor fired state forester Mark Goeller. Since then, Stitt says his office has been looking into the events of March 14.

He said Goeller's team used just half of the available resources, claiming forestry officials have not been transparent in sharing information with Agriculture Secretary Blayne Arthur.

April 8, Gov. Stitt turned his words into action, announcing the creation of the Wildland Fire Response Working Group. The group, he says, has six goals.



Enhance interagency coordination

Advance wildlife mitigation efforts

Leverage grant and federal funding

Partner with private sector and stakeholders

Engage academic and research institutions

Gain legislative collaboration

Announcing the formation of the group, Gov. Stitt said, “This working group will ensure Oklahoma is not just reacting but leading the way with innovative, proactive wildfire strategies.

Some of the groups included Oklahoma State University, Oklahoma fire service agencies and associations, emergency managers across the state, and other officials statewide.

The group is expected to convene in 30 days and provide a report to the governor in six months.

2 News Oklahoma’s Brodie Myers will find out more information during Gov. Stitt’s April 9 media availability.

