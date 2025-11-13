GOV REOPENS: SNAP recipients still uncertain what benefits they'll receive

TULSA, Okla. — The federal government officially opened back up on Nov. 12, but there’s still a lot of uncertainty circling around.

People like Tulsa resident Helen Drinnon are relieved the government is opening up again.

“I am a SNAP recipient. It is very important to me because I'm on disability and I draw like, $1,100 a month," she said. "After I pay my rent and my utilities, there's nothing left for groceries, so I depend on SNAP for food to eat for the month.”

But she also has some important questions.

“I would love to know if we're going to continue to get SNAP, or, our insurance is going to continue," she said.

2 News reached out to the Tulsa branch of Oklahoma Human Services and was told to reach out to the state's branch.

The rejected our interview. However, another resource people can use to stay updated on any news on SNAP benefits is the OHS website.

As of now, the newest information outlines that eligible SNAP recipients should be getting partial SNAP benefits on their EBT cards.

“I'm just praying every day that we get our SNAP and we keep our insurance," said Drinnon. "Because it's very important to a lot of us.”

