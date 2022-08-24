Gov. Kevin Stitt denies clemency for death row inmate James Coddington

MCALESTER, Okla. — Preparations are now underway in McAlester for the scheduled execution of James Coddington after Gov. Kevin Stitt announced he is denying clemency for the death row inmate.

Coddington is sentenced to die for the 1997 hammer killing in Choctaw of co-worker Albert Hale, who prosecutors said had refused to lend Coddington $50 to buy drugs.

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted to recommend clemency for Coddington in early August.

This marks the first execution to resume in 2022. It comes after weeks of debate about whether the state's execution methods are constitutional and violated death row inmates' rights.

The debate started last October when John Marion Grant vomited and convulsed after he was administered midazolam, the first drug in the three-step lethal injection process.

Descriptions from witnesses caused some to question if the execution went as planned, but the Oklahoma Department of Corrections says it went "without complications."

Since then, many death row inmates and their legal teams have submitted requests to courts to put a pause on executions.

A stay of execution was granted for Coddington in March 2022 after the courts put a hold on executions to determine the requests.

Months later, a judge ruled that Oklahoma can continue with its executions by lethal injection, ruling that the inmates in this case "have fallen well short" of proving that the method of execution violates their constitutional rights.

ODOC announced shortly after the ruling that executions are resuming in the fall, with Coddington being first.

Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Wednesday that he is denying the Pardon and Parole Board's clemency recommendation and Coddington's execution will happen as planned.

Coddington is scheduled to be executed at 10 a.m. at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

