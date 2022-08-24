Watch Now
Tulsa Boys' Home employee arrested, facing child porn charges

Tulsa County deputies took 43-year-old Matthew Whitaker into custody around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. August 24, 2022.
Posted at 9:52 AM, Aug 24, 2022
TULSA, Okla. — Deputies arrested a Tulsa Boys' Home employee on Tuesday in a child pornography investigation.

Tulsa County deputies took 43-year-old Matthew Whitaker into custody around 5:30 p.m., saying they found more than 7,000 images and videos from his electronic devices.

Whitaker is facing charges for possession of child pornography and violation of the Computer Crimes Act.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

