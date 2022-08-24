Tulsa Boys' Home employee arrested, facing child porn charges

TULSA, Okla. — Deputies arrested a Tulsa Boys' Home employee on Tuesday in a child pornography investigation.
Tulsa County deputies took 43-year-old Matthew Whitaker into custody around 5:30 p.m., saying they found more than 7,000 images and videos from his electronic devices.
Whitaker is facing charges for possession of child pornography and violation of the Computer Crimes Act.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Trending Stories:
- Jenks parents upset over school dress code
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- Williams unveils new food court in BOK Tower
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Ryan Walters wins Republican nomination for Oklahoma's Superintendent
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter