Jenks parents upset over school dress code

JENKS, Okla. — Some Jenks parents are frustrated after they said the district changed its dress code recently.

The new rules apply to students in grades 7th through 12th. The parents say the dress code unfairly targets female students.

2 News Oklahoma talked to a concerned mother who said she believes the way the schools are enforcing the dress code is sporadic at best. She's worried about the environment the district is creating for students.

" These are students that deserve a right to learn in a safe environment. I feel that the middle school and the high school are creating an unsafe environment, especially for our daughters," said Kristen Kogerman.

Parents are planning to show support for their daughters by planning a protest in hopes of getting the district's attention. 2 News Oklahoma will be there.

2 News did reach out to JPS and got this statement about the situation:

We regret that some of the information sent previously was confusing or misleading. Our goal is to have students dress reasonably in order to maximize time in the classroom and minimize questions about dress code. We sincerely want to work closely with students and parents to address the confusion and eliminate any anxiety or frustration.

