Ryan Walters wins Republican nomination for Oklahoma's Superintendent
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Ryan Walters, Oklahom Secretary of Education, speaks during a news conference Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Oklahoma City. It was announced that starting the week of Feb. 22, the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to the next priority groups in Phase 2 of the state's vaccine distribution plan, including Oklahomans under 65 with comorbidities and teachers and staff in Pre-K-12 schools and educational settings. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Posted at 9:28 PM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 22:28:20-04
TULSA, Okla. — Ryan Walters, current Secretary of Education, won the Republican nomination for State Superintendent.
Walters is projected to defeat April Grace and will now face Democrat Jena Nelson in November.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Daily Headlines and receive up to date information.