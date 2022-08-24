Williams unveils new food court in BOK Tower

TULSA, Okla. — Quiktrip and Williams are teaming up to unveil a new a state-of-the-art food court with “just walk out” technology. This new technology is being tested in the One Williams Center in the BOK Tower.

Supporting local is important to many here in Green Country. Tulsa Regional Chamber President, Mike Neal, said Center Court would not be possible without the partnership between Williams, Bank of Oklahoma and Quiktrip.

“This new food court, the center court food hall and other updated amenities in the bok tower here at the One Williams Center will benefit the employees that work here, tenants here, guests that come visit these businesses as well as so many of us who work across downtown,” said Neal.

Inside the Center Court Food Hall are six local restaurants. Chicken and the Wolf, Froot Bowls, Mari Coffee, Rib Crib, Tokyo Garden and Senor Pablo. And the newest addition is Quiktrip. But this store isn’t like the ones we know and love where we get gas. This new store is the first of its kind, one where you scan your credit card as you go in.

“It’s kind of like a self-driven car so all the technology that’s in a self-driven car is very similar to what we have in our store. So you pick up an item, it goes into your virtual card, you put it back, it comes out of your virtual card. And it’s just that simple. You get a drink, it put it on your virtual card and once you’re done, all you have to do is just walk out,” said Quiktrip Corporate Communications Manager, Aisha Jefferson-Smith.

Curtis Williams, Director of Corporate Real Estate with Williams said the opening of the Center Court Food Hall is already attracting people from across downtown and the Tulsa metro.

“Once it’s been open it’s been very well attended with a lot of people. What we have noticed is not only just employees and people from the other buildings, but we are seeing a lot of families come in, employees are bringing their spouses, their children. After Covid everybody wants to be together so it’s been really exciting,” said Williams.

Both Williams and Quiktrip staff said they hope to continue growing the Center Court Food Hall to reach more people with that local Tulsa touch.

