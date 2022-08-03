Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommends clemency for James Coddington

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for death row inmate James Coddington on Wednesday.
The board voted 3-2 in Coddington's favor. The final decision will go to Gov. Kevin Stitt to decide whether or not he'll be executed.
Coddington is sentenced to die for the 1997 hammer killing in Choctaw of co-worker Albert Hale, who prosecutors said had refused to lend Coddington $50 to buy drugs.
Coddington is scheduled to be executed Aug. 25.
MORE >>> Execution dates set for six Oklahoma death row inmates
Trending Stories:
- SSPD: Three people identified from police chase
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- City of Tulsa Career Expo looking to fill more than 250 jobs
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Local pharmacy sees shortages in two key areas
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter