Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommends clemency for James Coddington

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for death row inmate James Coddington on Wednesday.

The board voted 3-2 in Coddington's favor. The final decision will go to Gov. Kevin Stitt to decide whether or not he'll be executed.

Coddington is sentenced to die for the 1997 hammer killing in Choctaw of co-worker Albert Hale, who prosecutors said had refused to lend Coddington $50 to buy drugs.

Coddington is scheduled to be executed Aug. 25.

MORE >>> Execution dates set for six Oklahoma death row inmates

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --