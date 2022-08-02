City of Tulsa Career Expo looking to fill more than 250 jobs

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa is offering some major incentives to help fill more than 250 open positions.

Mayor G.T. Bynum said the City is offering higher pay and a great work environment to attract more folks to several positions, including skilled labor jobs through a City of Tulsa Career Expo on Aug. 17.

“There’s just never been a moment like this in the history of Tulsa,” Bynum said.

He said the city is experiencing its greatest moment of growth right now despite soaring inflation and the challenges faced in the last two years. He adds from the private and public sector to philanthropic space, the city is moving forward at a fast pace, and that means jobs are available to keep that momentum going.

“At the City of Tulsa, what we want to do is provide great services that create a foundation for all of that investment and growth,” Bynum said.

Job seekers could play a major role in that, which is why the City is looking to fill more than 250 positions, some crucial to maintaining operations that impact residents directly.

“The big one that we have the most vacancies in right now is in our water and sewer department,” Bynum said. “These are the folks that keep those lines fixed, especially when you think about right now, in August, I think I just saw a report we had over 60 waterline breaks this month in July, that’s way above our average.”

He said hot temperatures and dry soil is to blame for the breaks. If you’re interested in being a part of the solution, the City Council passed a substantial increase in pay for sewer and waterline workers to recruit more people into skilled labor jobs.

It’s just one of many up for grabs, not to mention engineers, fire, police, manager roles, and general labor to name a few.

“There’s a tremendous diversity in the work the city government does, and there’s something for everybody,” Bynum said. “We want to be competitive from a pay standpoint, and we believe we are.”

The open positions are not to be seen as just jobs to fill, but as positions meant to provide a promising career.

“That’s a big focus for us at the City of Tulsa, is having opportunities for people to promote, to progress, and to build careers here at the City,” Bynum said. “We are very focused on funding, not just recruitment but retention as well.”

The mayor said the City has built fiscal stability over the last several years with a dedicated source for a rainy-day fund, which he said is used to protect the jobs of City employees no matter the state of the economy.

The City of Tulsa Career Expo is happening on Aug. 17 at the Cox Business Center. There, candidates can connect one on one with leaders in several departments to see if the fit is right.

For more information on the jobs available, visit the City of Tulsa's website.

