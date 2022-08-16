Tulsa little leaguer gets invite to Little League World Series after viral moment

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa little league baseball player is headed to the Little League World Series despite coming up short in the team's regional final.
Zay Jarvis's viral sportsmanship moment drew reactions from across the country when he consoled an opposing pitcher who hit him during an at-bat at the Southwest Regional Final in Waco last week. Jarvis's team didn't advance, but he'll still head to the LLWS according to a post on Facebook on Monday.
MORE >>> Little leaguer speaks about his act of sportsmanship in Southwest Regional Playoff
Jarvis will fly out to Williamsport, Pennsylvania to support Pearland, the team who beat his.
