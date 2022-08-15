Teenager shot in head in shopping center parking lot

TULSA, Okla — Sunday evening, Tulsa police responded to the area of East 21st Street and South Garnett Road for reports of a shooting.

When police arrived they made contact with the victim, other individuals in the shopping center, and the person claiming responsibility for the shooting.

The victim, a 17-year-old male, was shot in the head and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The person claiming responsibility for the shooting is in police custody.

