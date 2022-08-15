Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Teenager shot in head in shopping center parking lot

Shooting 21st and Garnett.jpeg
KJRH
Shooting 21st and Garnett.jpeg
Shooting 21st and Garnett 2.jpeg
Posted at 7:53 PM, Aug 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-14 20:53:27-04

TULSA, Okla — Sunday evening, Tulsa police responded to the area of East 21st Street and South Garnett Road for reports of a shooting.

When police arrived they made contact with the victim, other individuals in the shopping center, and the person claiming responsibility for the shooting.

The victim, a 17-year-old male, was shot in the head and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The person claiming responsibility for the shooting is in police custody.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7